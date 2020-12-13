Anton Balasingham Death -Dead – Obituary : Anton Balasingham has Died .
Anton Balasingham has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
We are remembering Anton Balasingham today. The „Voice of the Nation“ has passed away 14 years ago due to illness. More in the thread below. https://t.co/qgr5OjOCnV
— Tamil Narratives (@tamilnarratives) December 13, 2020
Tamil Narratives @tamilnarratives We are remembering Anton Balasingham today. The „Voice of the Nation“ has passed away 14 years ago due to illness. More in the thread below.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.