Anton Mezhnev Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Anton Mezhnev has Died .

Anton Mezhnev has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

An irreparable loss for the saiga community – Anton Mezhnev, great expert and contributor to saiga conservation and nature conservation passed away.https://t.co/Bu9E4m5CeY pic.twitter.com/06oj5VU3Xd — SCA (@SaigaCA) January 11, 2021

SCA @SaigaCA An irreparable loss for the saiga community – Anton Mezhnev, great expert and contributor to saiga conservation and nature conservation passed away. http://saiga-conservation.org/2021/01/11/an-irreparable-loss-anton-mezhnev/