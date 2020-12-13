Antonella Romano Death -Obituary – Dead : Antonella Romano has Died .

Antonella Romano has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Donna Ruccia Thompson 9 hrs · Heartbroken to hear of the untimely death of Antonella Romano, a wonderful friend, client, NJAWBO member, and amazingly strong & successful Italian woman business owner. She was taken from us way too soon, with so many great goals yet to be accomplished. My thoughts and prayers are with her husband and young daughter during this truly difficult time. May she rest in peace.

Johnny Cthepizzaguy wrote

I’m sorry Donna. I believe I met Antonella in these past. Prayers for her family and loved ones.

Laura Graziano wrote

This is such heartbreaking news, Donna! Tomorrow is promised to no one… I will keep her family in my prayers…

Maureen Lonergan Rushalski wrote

Very sorry to hear this Donna. May Antonella rest in peace.

Paula J. Timpano wrote

My condolences to everyone that was associated with this great woman. Prayers to her family, her husband and daughter. Rest in Peace Antonella.

Vicki Zanartu wrote

So sorry to hear this. Condolences to all of you and her family , she looks like a beautiful person. Hugs.

Margaret Sanchez wrote

So sorry to hear this sad news..prayers for all of her family and friends for healing through this difficult time.

Micheal Castaldo wrote

OMG – I’m so sorry to hear this news. so young and such a full life ahead of her. our prayers to her husband, young daughter and her family/close friends. may she rest in eternal peace.

