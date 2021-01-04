Antoni Stankiewicz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Antoni Stankiewicz Polish Roman Catholic prelate dead at age 85 has Died .

Antoni Stankiewicz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The Grim Reaper @deadpeoplecom Sad to hear, Antoni Stankiewicz has passed away – #Antoni #rip Antoni Stankiewicz Polish Roman Catholic prelate dead at age 85 View latest articles, news and information about what happened to Antoni Stankiewicz, Polish Roman Catholic prelate, that died on Monday January 4th 2021at age 85 dead-people.com