Antonio Bernabe Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Antonio Bernabe has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Antonio Bernabe has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
The Liberty Hill Community is saddened by the passing of community leader Antonio Bernabe, of @CHIRLA, an immigrant rights champion who was committed to the fight for more than two decades. Rest in Power. https://t.co/B5XF9oelM2
— Liberty Hill Foundation (@LibertyHill) February 13, 2021
