Antonio Hernandez Death -Dead – Obituary : Dep. Antonio Hernandez died from injuries sustained in a traffic crash has Died .

By | December 20, 2020
Dep. Antonio Hernandez died from injuries sustained in a traffic crash has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Manatee Sheriff @ManateeSheriff We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. This morning, Dep. Antonio Hernandez died from injuries sustained in a traffic crash, while off duty. He began his career at @PalmettoPD before joining MCSO in July. Please keep his family & friends in your thoughts & prayers.

