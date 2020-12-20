Antonio Hernandez Death -Dead – Obituary : Dep. Antonio Hernandez died from injuries sustained in a traffic crash has Died .
Dep. Antonio Hernandez died from injuries sustained in a traffic crash has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. This morning, Dep. Antonio Hernandez died from injuries sustained in a traffic crash, while off duty. He began his career at @PalmettoPD before joining MCSO in July. Please keep his family & friends in your thoughts & prayers. pic.twitter.com/ocWV0P7dta
— Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) December 20, 2020
