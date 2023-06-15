Antonio Lewis’ Passing: Family Attorney Speaks Out Following DPD Encounter

Antonio Lewis passes away following DPD incident, family lawyer speaks out

Antonio Lewis, 36, passed away on Monday after an encounter with the Dallas Police Department. According to reports, Lewis was arrested on Saturday for a minor traffic violation and was taken to the Dallas County Jail. However, he was later transferred to the Parkland Hospital where he died two days later.

The cause of Lewis’ death is still under investigation, but his family is demanding answers. The family’s attorney, John Doe, spoke out on their behalf in a press conference, stating that they are seeking transparency and justice for Lewis.

Lewis is survived by his wife and two children. His family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

