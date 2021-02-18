Antonio Lopez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Missing Antonio Amaro Lopez has Died .

Antonio Amaro Lopez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 17. 2021.

The car and body of Antonio Amaro Lopez has been found. This past Sunday, Antonio went missing. That same day, it was reported that a car had slid into the river due to the icy conditions. My thoughts and prayers go to Antonio’s family. pic.twitter.com/wjsfQ1K5dC

Tributes

Heidi Mitchell

My heart and prayers go to the Lopez family. Regarding the vehicle that went off the Glenn Jackson Bridge on Valentines Day between Oregon & Washington. They sadly found the car & Mr Lopez Inside the vehicle. Thank you to Adventure with Purpose for helping bring closure to the family. By helping them find his vehicle and then calling the police to show them where to locate the vehicle. While the dive team and police department investigate sadly Mr Lopez was in the vehicle. Thank you for helping the family to have closure.

Jyl Straub

We just watched that video earlier tonight. So sad.

Rachael Lin Brockman

So sad prayers for family but yay!! for Adventures with Purpose so happy Jarod was able to help bring closure to the family. They do such great things to help slove cases find missing persons and help families. Watched many Adventures with Purpose youtube videos and follow his channel.

Renee Lewallen

So sad. My heart goes out to his family and friends.