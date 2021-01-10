Antonio Sabàto Sr Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Antonio Sabàto Sr has Died .
Antonio Sabàto Sr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.
Antonio Sabàto Sr., whose namesake son is the model and actor, has died at 77. His son confirmed via social media that the cause was COVID-19. 🙏 https://t.co/cZzsDrPc5L
ExtraTV @extratv Antonio Sabàto Sr., whose namesake son is the model and actor, has died at 77. His son confirmed via social media that the cause was COVID-19.
