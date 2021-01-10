Antonio Sabàto Sr Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Antonio Sabàto Sr has Died .

January 10, 2021
0 Comment

Antonio Sabàto Sr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

.

ExtraTV @extratv Antonio Sabàto Sr., whose namesake son is the model and actor, has died at 77. His son confirmed via social media that the cause was COVID-19.

