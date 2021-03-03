Antonio Tegon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Antonio (Tony) Tegon has Died .

Sad to hear that my high-school physics teacher, astronomer Antonio (Tony) Tegon, has left us to go look at the stars from a bit closer ✨ 😔 He was loved by students. He was irreverent. He made us think. His lectures sparked my interest in physics. Grazie TonyRead More

