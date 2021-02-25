Antony Sanders Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Antony Sanders has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 26. 2021
Antony Sanders has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 26. 2021.
Alpha Armor Apparel 2h · Bro, this business is now for you, your family and Shanna. I hope your okay up there, I promise I will hold it down, down here. You will forever be my brother. I promise to have your mom, your family and Shanna. RIP to my bestfriend Today couldn’t have been any worse! Antony Sanders you have been my bestfriend since 8th grade… from cosmic skate, to orioles games, to moving back from Georgia in 2016 when I got out of the military. Our memories go on and on. I love ya bro fly high. RIP Miss you man. This one is for you!
Source: (7) Alpha Armor Apparel – Posts | Facebook
