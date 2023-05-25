Antony Santos Suffers Broken Ankle Injury in Clash with Chelsea and Manchester United

Antony Santos Broken Ankle Injury vs Chelsea with HTML Headings

On 11th February 2021, Ajax faced Chelsea in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The match was marred by a serious injury to Ajax’s Antony Santos, who suffered a broken ankle in the 34th minute of the match, following a challenge from Chelsea’s Reece James.

In this article, we will take a closer look at the incident, the severity of Santos’ injury, and the impact it has had on Ajax’s season.

The Incident

In the 34th minute of the match, Santos was dribbling down the left flank when he was tackled by James. The Chelsea defender’s studs caught Santos’ ankle, causing him to fall awkwardly and immediately clutch his ankle in pain.

The severity of the injury was evident from the reaction of both sets of players, with many looking away or covering their faces in shock. Santos was stretchered off the field and replaced by David Neres.

The Severity of Santos’ Injury

Following the match, Ajax confirmed that Santos had suffered a broken ankle and would be out for an extended period. The Brazilian forward underwent surgery and began his road to recovery.

The Impact on Ajax’s Season

The injury to Santos has been a significant blow to Ajax’s season. The 21-year-old had been a key player for the Dutch side, scoring six goals and providing six assists in 25 appearances in all competitions.

Without Santos, Ajax has struggled to create chances and score goals, leading to a downturn in form. The Dutch side has won just three of their eight matches since the injury, including a 4-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven.

The injury has also impacted Santos’ future, with the forward linked with a move to several top European clubs. The injury is likely to delay any potential transfer, as Santos focuses on his recovery and returning to full fitness.

Conclusion

The injury suffered by Antony Santos in the match against Chelsea was a significant blow to Ajax’s season. The Brazilian forward had been a key player for the Dutch side and his absence has been felt in their recent performances. The severity of the injury has also impacted Santos’ future, with any potential transfer likely to be delayed as he focuses on his recovery. We wish Santos a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the field soon.

Antony Santos injury update Manchester United injury news Chelsea vs Manchester United match highlights Premier League injury updates Recovery timeline for Antony Santos