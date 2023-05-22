Antuan D. Jones : Victim identified in fatal shooting on St. Paul’s East Side as Antuan D. Jones

Antuan D. Jones identified as victim in fatal shooting on St. Paul’s East Side

The St. Paul Police Department has publicly identified the man who was fatally shot on the city’s East Side early Saturday morning. The victim, 41-year-old Antuan D. Jones, was found in an alley on the 600 block of Arlington Avenue East with apparent gunshot wounds and died at the scene. According to police, a 911 caller who claimed involvement in the shooting turned over the gun used and provided a statement to investigators before being released pending further investigation. Another gun was found at the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for potential charges. Jones’ death marks the city’s 15th homicide of the year.

News Source : KSTP.com 5 Eyewitness News

