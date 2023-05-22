Antwan Other Medicine victim name : Sisseton Man Identified as Victim in Fatal Crash: Antwan Other Medicine

“Suspect or Victim Name: Antwan Other Medicine Dies in Fatal Crash Near Sisseton”

The person who passed away in a crash near Sisseton last Sunday night has been identified as a Sisseton man. The incident occurred north of Sisseton, just before 9 p.m. on May 14. According to authorities, crash information suggests that a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe was heading south on S.D. Highway 127 when the vehicle attempted to pass another car. The driver of the Tahoe lost control, went into the west ditch, hit a field approach, went airborne and then rolled. The driver, Antwan Other Medicine, a 25-year-old male, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials are investigating the use of alcohol. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash. The article is copyrighted to KSFY and all rights are reserved.

