anxiety treatment options: Consumer Health News: Understanding Anxiety – Symptoms, Causes, Treatments, Medications and Beyond

Anxiety is a common emotional response to everyday stressors that most individuals will experience at some point in their lives. However, for some people, anxiety can escalate in intensity or progress to a chronic mental health condition, such as generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), in which anxiety symptoms last for months or longer. According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), anxiety disorders will affect an estimated 31% of adults in the United States at least once in their lives.

Anxiety is best described as a feeling similar to fear or worry in response to a perceived future threat that may or may not be real or rational. It varies in intensity between individuals and over time. It’s often triggered by external causes that may have uncertain effects, such as a serious health issue or upcoming exam. Anxiety is distinct from the simple emotions of fear or worry because it’s unusually intense, accompanied by heightened stress and arises in response to an abstract future threat — real or imagined — rather than a clear and direct threat.

There are many factors that may cause you to start experiencing anxiety or worsen the anxiety you already have. These include, but are not limited to:

Anxiety typically causes a mix of emotional, behavioral and physical symptoms, and these may contribute to or worsen one another. The type and intensity of these symptoms are variable and depend on the person, the situation, and whether and which type of anxiety disorder is present.

There are treatments for anxiety. Your health care provider may use a combination of medications and counseling or other behavioral interventions. The treatment(s) selected will depend on, among other factors:

If your health care provider determines that your anxiety is likely caused by another condition, treatment for that condition should improve the anxiety symptoms.

Anxiety disorders take many different forms. A person with one anxiety disorder may also have others at the same time. In general, women are more likely than men to experience any kind of anxiety disorder. Below are the diagnostic categories outlined in the most recent edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5-TR).

In conclusion, anxiety is a common emotional response to everyday stressors that most individuals will experience at some point in their lives. However, for some people, anxiety can escalate in intensity or progress to a chronic mental health condition, such as generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), in which anxiety symptoms last for months or longer. There are many factors that may cause anxiety, and it typically causes a mix of emotional, behavioral, and physical symptoms. There are treatments available for anxiety, including medications and counseling or other behavioral interventions. If you’re experiencing anxiety symptoms, it’s important to seek help from your healthcare provider.

Anxiety Disorders Panic Attacks Social Anxiety Generalized Anxiety Disorder Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

News Source : Martyn Bryson

Source Link :Anxiety: Symptoms, Causes, Treatments, Medications & More – Consumer Health News/