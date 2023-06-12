Aoki, Former Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan, Passes Away at Age 89 | Details of Passing | Watch Full Video | Final Video Message

Ex-Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Aoki Dies at 89

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of former Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary, Mr. Aoki. He passed away at the age of 89.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed at this time.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Below is a full video of Mr. Aoki’s life and achievements:

And here is his last recorded video:

Japanese politics Aoki’s legacy Japanese government Funeral arrangements Political figures in Japan