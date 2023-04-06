AP: Latest National News Update 10:17pm EDT

The AP Trending Summary for National News at 10:17 p.m. EDT is as follows:

Anti-Vaccine Activist RFK Jr. Announces Presidential Run Against Biden in 2024

On Wednesday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and member of one of the most politically influential families in the country, announced his candidacy for the upcoming 2024 Presidential election. Kennedy, a 69-year-old Democrat, filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission to challenge incumbent President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination. Despite his famous family background, Kennedy’s campaign is considered a long shot due to his controversial stance on vaccines. Kennedy is a vocal leader in the anti-vaccine movement, which is described by public health experts and even some members of his own family as misleading and dangerous.

Jill Biden Honored With Tulip Named After Her by the Netherlands

The Dutch ambassador to the United States, André Haspels, presented the First Lady, Jill Biden, with her own tulip on Wednesday during a ceremony at the ambassador’s residence in Washington. Jill Biden’s tulip is a reddish-orange color with fringed petals, and the Dutch have named tulips after seven of the U.S.’s first ladies. The country is known for its mastery of cultivating and growing tulips, and this unique honor is a testament to Jill Biden’s international recognition and influence.

Man Kills Four Children With a Hatchet at a Daycare Center in Brazil

In a shocking and tragic incident, a man entered a daycare center in Brazil and killed four children with a hatchet, and wounded at least four others. Authorities say that the assailant jumped over the center’s wall to gain entry, and then attacked the children who were between the ages of 5 and 7. The man turned himself in at a police station and appeared to have no connection with the school. Police are still searching for a motive for the brutal attack.

Arkansas House Passes Social Media Age Verification Requirement

The Arkansas House recently passed a bill that would require parents’ permission for their children to access social media sites, and is now advancing through the state Senate. Similar legislation was enacted by Utah last month, making it the first state to do so. The bill requires social media companies to contract with a third-party source to perform age verification. Supporters say this is necessary to protect children, while opponents argue that it raises concerns about privacy and enforcement.

Chicago Firefighter Dies After Battling High-Rise Blaze

A firefighter has died while battling a blaze in a high-rise building on Chicago’s North Side. Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt announced that 55-year-old Lt. Jan Tchoryk “went down” on the stairs on the building’s 11th floor. The fire was reported before 8 a.m. on the 27th floor of the condo and apartment building in the Gold Coast neighborhood. Officials say three other firefighters and two civilians were also injured. This is the second firefighter death in Chicago this week, and it highlights the dangers that first responders face every day.

New Ram Electric Pickup Can Travel Up to 500 Miles on a Single Charge

The New York International Auto Show is underway, and among the new vehicles being introduced is an electric Ram pickup truck that can travel up to 500 miles on a single charge. The Ram 1500 Rev looks more like the current gas-powered model than a futuristic concept vehicle, and it marks a significant development in the evolution of electric vehicles. Automakers are slowly moving away from auto shows and introducing new products virtually, but the New York Auto Show still attracts attention with its innovative offerings.

Spanish Actress Says Surrogate Baby is Her Granddaughter

A 68-year-old Spanish celebrity made headlines last month when she was reported to have used a surrogate mother in Miami to have a baby, sparking a heated debate in Spain where surrogate pregnancies are banned. Now, the woman has announced in a socialite magazine that the baby is actually the daughter of her son who died of cancer in 2020. The initial news of the surrogate baby grabbed the attention of the Spanish media and political parties, but this new development has sparked renewed discussion and controversy.

Foreign Veterinarians Save Sick Elephant at Pakistani Zoo

A veterinarian says that a team of experts has successfully saved a sick elephant at a zoo in southern Pakistan. Noor Jehan has been at the Karachi zoo for over a dozen years, and videos of her struggling to stand and with her head against a tree caused alarm both inside Pakistan and abroad. The eight-member team from an international animal welfare organization treated her with the help of a crane and a fire truck, stating that the elephant deserved to live another few decades.

FedEx to Combine Operations in $4 Billion Cost-Cutting Plan

FedEx recently announced plans to combine almost all of its ground, air, and other operations by next year as part of a $4 billion cost-cutting plan. The company’s operating expenses have been rising, and FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Services, and other operating companies will be rolled into a single entity by June 2024 in a major company-wide reorganization. FedEx Freight, the company’s freight transportation services division, will continue as a stand-alone company within Federal Express.

Hawaii May Implement Fees for Ecotourism to Raise Funds for Environment

Lawmakers in Hawaii are considering legislation that would require tourists to pay for a yearlong license to visit state parks and trails to help protect the unique forests, coral reefs and wildlife that many people travel to the islands to enjoy. The fee would be a first-of-its-kind for a U.S. state, and members of the state assembly are still debating how much they would charge. One proposal would set the annual fee at $50, but the dollar amount has been removed from the amended bill that is now headed to the House floor on Thursday.