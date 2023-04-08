AP News at 9:56pm: National and Global Trends

At 9:56 p.m. EDT, here is a summary of the top trending topics in the nation and world according to the Associated Press.

Worldwide Joyous Holy Week Celebrations Captured in AP Photos

Christians around the world celebrated Holy Week with great enthusiasm, dressing up as Roman soldiers in Antigua, Guatemala, and carrying palm fronds in the streets of Lagos, Nigeria. The most sacred week of the year for millions of Christians between Palm Sunday and Easter commemorates the passion of Jesus Christ. The week began with Palm Sunday, where Pope Francis conducted mass at the Vatican in St. Peter’s Square. The Pope had just been discharged from the hospital, where he was being treated for bronchitis.

Nathan Chasing Horse Sex Abuse Charges Upheld

A Nevada judge upheld the sexual abuse charges against Nathan Chasing Horse, who is widely known for playing the role of Smiles a Lot in the movie “Dances With Wolves.” Chasing Horse was accused of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls for decades. While the drug trafficking charge was dropped, Chasing Horse will still face trial for the sexual abuse charges in May in Las Vegas. The women have accused Chasing Horse of victimizing them when they were underage.

Washington Puts a Halt on Pot Businesses due to Old Pesticide

Regulators have closed operations at several outdoor marijuana farms and processing facilities in north-central Washington after high levels of a chemical related to a banned pesticide, DDT, were found. The concerns over pesticides in marijuana have resurfaced due to this incident. The authorities are working to identify the products that were contaminated by the tainted marijuana and have asked the affected companies to issue recalls. The businesses in the area were once fruit orchards that used DDT before it was banned in 1972.

Bengals’ Joe Mixon Charged with Aggravated Menacing

Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been charged with a misdemeanor of aggravated menacing for pointing a gun at a woman and threatening her in Cincinnati earlier this year. City police announced that the charge had been refilled after the discovery of new evidence. However, they did not elaborate on the evidence found during the investigation. The warrant for Mixon was initially issued in February but was dismissed in court the following day. Details of the case will only be released during the official court proceedings for a fair and impartial review.

Moose Unwittingly Becomes a Social Media Star After Entering a Hospital Building

A young moose wandered into the lobby of a medical building, the Providence Alaska Health Park, in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday. The moose was probably searching for food and found some green plants inside the building. The incident gained a lot of attention on social media as people inside took photos and videos of the young moose. Security was able to coax the animal out of the building, and it went off to take a nap with a full belly.

S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole Dies at 46

Paul Cattermole, a member of the British pop group S Club 7, died at his home in Dorset, southwest England, at the age of 46. The news comes a few weeks after the band announced its reunion tour. S Club 7 formed in 1998 and had several upbeat hits like “Reach” and “Never Had a Dream Come True.” Cattermole’s cause of death is unknown, and police do not suspect any foul play. The 25th-anniversary tour is set to begin in October.

FAA Orders Repetitive Inspections for Leaky Faucets on Boeing 787s

The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed that airlines conduct repetitive inspections on the lavatory faucets of their Boeing 787 planes. The inspections are required as the water can leak into the electronic equipment and damage critical parts, posing a safety hazard for the 140 planes in U.S. fleets. The Boeing 787 has had several production flaws over the last couple of years, and these new inspections further highlight the manufacturing problems with the planes.

Bill in California Legislature Seeks Ban on Chemicals Found in Popular Candy

A bill by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel in the California Legislature seeks to ban five chemicals found in some of the most popular candy in the U.S. These chemicals are Red dye No. 3 and four other substances found in candy like Skittles, Starbursts, and Peeps. Two of the chemicals have been linked to cancer, and the National Confectioners Association does not see a reason to ban them as they are deemed safe by U.S. regulators. The chemicals have been banned in Europe, and Gabriel is urging companies to use different ingredients for making candy.

“Yellowjackets” Season 2 Ventures into Deeper Darkness

“Yellowjackets” season two has returned to plunge deeper into the darkness as it moves between two primary timelines. The first portrays a girls’ soccer team stranded in the Canadian wilderness, and the second shows the surviving team members dealing with their trauma. Season two raises the question of how much darkness the audience will endure as the girls are pushed to their limits physically, emotionally, and psychologically. The series has been a popular hit since its debut on Showtime and continues to captivate audiences.

Apartment Building Fire Injures 11 and Displaces 20 in Detroit

An early morning apartment building fire has left about a dozen people injured and 20 others displaced from their homes on Detroit’s west side. The five-story building was heavily damaged, and sections of the roof appeared to have collapsed. It was not clear immediately what caused the fire. Firefighters responded to the scene at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday and took the injured individuals to hospitals for smoke inhalation, bruises, and bumps. Fire officials have said that the building is now uninhabitable.

