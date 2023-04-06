AP News Update: 9:42 a.m. EDT

At 9:42 a.m. EDT, here is a brief summary of the latest trending news from the Associated Press (AP).

New Exhibit Explores the Significance of Mexica’s Lunar Goddess

Mexica, also known as the Aztecs, were a pre-Columbian civilization that inhabited parts of present-day Mexico. They had a complex religion with a pantheon of many gods and goddesses. One of the most significant deities in their religion was the lunar goddess, Coyolxauhqui. A new exhibit that explores the significance of this goddess has recently opened at the National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City.

History and Mythology

Coyolxauhqui was the daughter of the mother goddess, Coatlicue, and the sister of the god of war, Huitzilopochtli. According to myth, Coatlicue was sweeping a temple when a ball of feathers fell on her and impregnated her with the god Huitzilopochtli. Coyolxauhqui and her 400 brothers were enraged when they learned of their mother’s pregnancy, as they believed it was disgraceful. They planned to kill Coatlicue, but Huitzilopochtli emerged from his mother’s womb fully armed and ready to defend her. He decapitated Coyolxauhqui and threw her body down the temple steps.

Symbolism and Iconography

Coyolxauhqui is often depicted with a moon-shaped headdress and a skirt made of snakes. The snakes represent her power and dominance over the earth. Her dismembered body parts are also a significant feature of her iconography. In many depictions, her severed head is shown floating above a serpent, symbolizing the regenerative powers of the earth. Her arms and legs are often replaced with obsidian knives or blades, representing the sacrifice and bloodshed required for regeneration and rebirth.

Importance in Mexica Culture

Coyolxauhqui was a symbol of feminine power and strength in Mexica culture. She represented the moon and its phases, which were associated with women’s menstrual cycles. Her story also represented the struggle between the old and the new, the traditional and the modern. In the Mexica religion, she was a crucial figure in the initiation rites of young women and played a significant role in the Mexica New Year celebrations.

The Exhibit

The exhibit at the National Museum of Anthropology features many artifacts and pieces of art that illustrate the importance of Coyolxauhqui in Mexica culture. One of the most significant items on display is a massive stone relief carved with the image of Coyolxauhqui. It was discovered in 1978 in Mexico City and is believed to have been part of the Great Temple of Tenochtitlan, the center of the Mexica universe. The relief is over 3 meters in diameter and weighs over 8 tons.

The exhibit also features many other artifacts, including pottery, jewelry, and other works of art that depict Coyolxauhqui in various forms. Visitors can learn more about the mythology, symbolism, and importance of this lunar goddess to the Mexica people.

Conclusion

The new exhibit at the National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City offers a unique opportunity to explore and learn about the significance of Coyolxauhqui, the Mexica lunar goddess. Her story is one of power, sacrifice, and regeneration, and her iconography continues to be a significant influence in Mexican art and culture. Through this exhibit, visitors can gain a deeper understanding of this important figure in Mexica mythology and the impact she had on the ancient civilization.