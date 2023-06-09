Ravindra Reddy : AP Police book principal of nursing college in Vijayawada for allegedly harassing students
The police in Andhra Pradesh have filed a case against the principal of a private nursing college for allegedly sexually harassing students. One nursing student claimed that the principal had behaved inappropriately towards her when she requested a transfer certificate. The accused has been identified as Ravindra Reddy, and a case has been registered under section 354A of the IPC and SC and ST Atrocities Act. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
Read Full story :AP Police book principal of nursing college in Vijayawada for allegedly harassing students | News/
News Source : TIMESOFINDIA.COM
- AP Police book nursing college principal in Vijayawada
- Alleged harassment of students in nursing college
- Principal of nursing college faces charges of harassment
- Vijayawada nursing college under scrutiny for student harassment
- SEO investigation of nursing college principal in Vijayawada