Ravindra Reddy : AP Police book principal of nursing college in Vijayawada for allegedly harassing students

The police in Andhra Pradesh have filed a case against the principal of a private nursing college for allegedly sexually harassing students. One nursing student claimed that the principal had behaved inappropriately towards her when she requested a transfer certificate. The accused has been identified as Ravindra Reddy, and a case has been registered under section 354A of the IPC and SC and ST Atrocities Act. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

News Source : TIMESOFINDIA.COM

