“AP Race International Meet”: Rewritten: The 5 Best Performers in the Debut AP Race International Meet

The Inaugural AP Race International Meet: A Recap

The first AP Race International Meet took place at the London Aquatic Center over the course of three days, showcasing some of the world’s finest swimmers. Although Adam Peaty, the multi-Olympic champion and current World Record holder, was not in the pool, the competition still brought some immense talent.

Top Performances

At the end of the meet, the top five athletes with the highest World Aquatics Points were awarded prize money regardless of gender. Here are the top five performances:

1st Place – Sydney Pickrem (CAN) – 2:08.89 200 IM, 936 Pts, £10,000 ($12,270)

Sydney Pickrem from Canada came within striking distance of her own lifetime best to win the women’s 200m IM. She produced a mark of 2:08.89, which fell just .28 of her career-best 2:08.61 notched in 2019 and again at this year’s Canadian Trials. She remains the #2 performer of all time for Canada.

2nd Place – Arno Kamminga (NED) – 2:09.34 200 Breast, 923 Pts, £4,000 ($4,908)

Dutchman Arno Kamminga easily defeated the men’s 200m breast field, logging a result of 2:09.34, which represented the 27-year-old’s season-best. Kamminga moves up the rankings to now own position #9 on the season.

3rd Place – TIE, Tes Schouten (NED) – 1:05.93 100 Breast, 920 Pts & Matt Richards (GBR) – 48.17 100 Free, 920 Pts, combined £3500 ($4,300)

Dutch national record holder Tes Schouten got it done for gold in the women’s 100m breast, putting her own national record on notice in the process. Schouten clocked a winning time of 1:05.93, which fell only .22 shy of the 1:05.71 Dutch standard she posted in April at the Eindhoven qualification meet.

As for Richards on night 2, the Olympic relay champion posted a winning effort of 48.17 in the 100m free to get the edge over Tom Dean who checked in at 48.35 for silver.

5th Place – Daniel Wiffen (IRL) – 14:57.30 1500 Free, 914 Pts, £750 ($920)

Daniel Wiffen of Ireland kicked off the competition with a feisty time of 14:57.30 in the men’s 1500m free to rank 5th in overall finishers at the end of the meet. He represented the sole contestant of the field to get under 15:45 in the distance race.

Other Notable Performances

Other notable performances include Olympic champion Tom Dean taking to the pool, along with two-time Tokyo silver medalist Arno Kamminga, American Catie DeLoof, Swedes Louise Hansson and Sophie Hansson, and South African Lara van Niekerk.

Twenty-year-old Matt Richards reaped the national title in the 100m free at the British Swimming Championships last month, grabbing gold in Sheffield in a time of 47.72 to rank 4th in the world on the season.

Conclusion

The inaugural AP Race International Meet was a resounding success, showcasing some of the world’s finest swimmers and producing some fantastic performances. With the talent and excitement on display, the AP Race International Meet is sure to become a staple on the international swimming calendar.

