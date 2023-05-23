Apartment fire kills suspect David Rhodes in Milwaukee homicide investigation

David Rhodes : Intentional apartment fire kills David Rhodes in Milwaukee, ruled a homicide

Milwaukee police have informed WISN 12 News that an apartment in the vicinity of 60th and Florist streets was intentionally set on fire on Sunday, leading to the death of David Rhodes, aged 49. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that the death was a homicide, but the exact cause, along with toxicology reports, remains under investigation. WISN 12 News revisited the site on Tuesday and found charred remains of the fire scattered across the lawn, including a front door featuring an evidence marker. Assistant Chief De’Wayne Smoots said that the cause of the arson was still unknown and that the police were yet to identify the perpetrator and motive. Rhodes’ father expressed shock at the news and is seeking more information. Anyone who has information can contact Milwaukee police on 414-935-7360 or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or the P3 Tips app.

News Source : WISN

