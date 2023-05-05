“Apartment shooting” Today : Deputies suspect drug involvement in Mission Bend apartment shooting resulting in death of 19-year-old and hospitalization of 17-year-old.

19-Year-Old Dead, 17-Year-Old Hospitalized in Mission Bend Shooting

A 19-year-old is dead and a 17-year-old has been hospitalized after a shooting in the Mission Bend area of Harris County, Texas. According to investigators, a group of people approached the victims and fired approximately 30 shots at them. The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. on Thursday at an apartment complex located in the 14400 block of Pavilion Point.

It is currently unclear why the victims were at the complex, but deputies have confirmed that they were sitting inside an SUV when the shooting occurred. Thankfully, no bystanders were hurt, but three parked cars were hit.

The victims managed to drive away from the scene and made it to a neighborhood three miles away. The 17-year-old victim attempted to seek help, and someone eventually called 911. When deputies arrived, both teens were rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, the 19-year-old did not survive, and the 17-year-old remains in serious condition.

Investigators are working to determine if the incident was drug-related, as the victim’s car reportedly had a strong smell of marijuana. Additionally, there is suspect vehicle information that suggests a white Ford Mustang was seen leaving the area at the same time as the gunshots were fired.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has not yet had time to pull video footage, but they are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing gun violence problem in the United States. It is important for lawmakers to take action to address this issue and prevent senseless acts of violence from occurring in our communities.

As the investigation continues, we offer our condolences to the family and friends of the 19-year-old victim and wish the 17-year-old victim a speedy and full recovery.

News Source : ABC13 Houston

Source Link :19-year-old dead, 17-year-old hospitalized after apartment shooting that may have been drug related in Mission Bend, deputies say/