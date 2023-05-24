“APD shooting” today : One person killed in Wednesday morning shooting, says APD

One person killed in a shooting on Wednesday morning, according to APD. today 2023.

The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of Mountain Rd. and Rio Grande Rd. and found one person with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital, but later died. The investigation is ongoing.

