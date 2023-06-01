aphasia symptoms: Understanding Aphasia: Identifying Signs and Symptoms in Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis’ Family Reveals His Aphasia Diagnosis: What You Need to Know

In early 2022, the family of Bruce Willis announced that the Die Hard star had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects a person’s ability to speak or understand speech. Willis’ daughter, Tallulah, wrote an essay for Vogue in which she revealed that her family initially thought her father’s symptoms were due to “Hollywood hearing loss”. However, they later learned that it was a feature of frontotemporal dementia, a progressive neurological disorder that affects cognition and behavior.

What is Aphasia?

Aphasia is a condition that affects a person’s language or speech skills. According to the charity Say Aphasia, the condition affects around 350,000 people in the UK. People with aphasia often have trouble with the four main ways people understand and use language: reading, listening, speaking, and typing or writing. Those with the condition may have problems with speech, such as using the wrong sounds in a word, choosing the wrong word, or mixing up words.

Symptoms of Aphasia

Symptoms can range from mixing up a few words to having trouble with all forms of communication. This can lead to frustration, as some people living with the condition are unaware that their speech doesn’t make sense. The condition can impact relationships, employment, education, social lives, and confidence. However, although aphasia impacts a person’s ability to communicate, it doesn’t affect their intelligence.

Causes of Aphasia

Aphasia is usually caused by damage to the left side of the brain, which is responsible for understanding and producing language. The most common cause of aphasia is a stroke, but other causes include severe head injury, brain injury, or progressive neurological conditions like dementia. Aphasia can occur by itself or alongside other disorders, such as visual difficulties, mobility problems, limb weakness, and problems with memory or thinking skills.

Who is at Risk of Aphasia?

While aphasia can affect people of all ages, it is most common in people over the age of 65. This is because strokes and progressive neurological conditions tend to affect older adults.

Treatment for Aphasia

Speech and language therapy is the main type of treatment for people with aphasia. This aims to help restore some of their ability to communicate and develop alternative ways of communicating if necessary. The success of treatment differs from person to person, with most people with aphasia making some degree of recovery, and some recovering fully.

Help for Aphasia

The charity Say Aphasia has some advice for communicating with someone with the condition, including slowing down sentences, being patient, being concise, and using short sentences. If you’re concerned about someone with aphasia, the NHS recommends encouraging them to discuss any problems with their GP or a member of their care team to access the relevant help.

In conclusion, aphasia is a condition that affects a person’s ability to communicate, and it can be caused by a variety of factors. While there is no cure for aphasia, speech and language therapy can help people with the condition to communicate more effectively and develop alternative ways of communicating. It’s important to be patient and understanding when communicating with someone with aphasia, and to seek help if you’re concerned about their condition.

News Source : Laura Hampson

Source Link :What is aphasia? Signs and symptoms of Bruce Willis’ condition/