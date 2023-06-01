aphasia symptoms: Understanding Aphasia: Indicators and Manifestations in Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis’ Family Reveals His Aphasia Diagnosis: What You Need to Know

In early 2022, Bruce Willis’ family announced that the Die Hard star has aphasia, a condition that affects a person’s language or speech skills. Willis’ daughter, Tallulah, revealed that the family initially thought his symptoms were due to “Hollywood hearing loss” but later learned that it was a feature of frontotemporal dementia, a progressive neurological disorder that chips away at his cognition and behavior day by day.

What is Aphasia?

Aphasia is a condition that affects around 350,000 people in the UK, according to the charity Say Aphasia. It impacts a person’s ability to speak or understand speech, as well as their ability to read, write, and type. People with aphasia may have trouble with the words they use, either using the wrong sounds in a word, choosing the wrong word, or getting them muddled up. It can range from mixing up a few words to having trouble with all forms of communication, which can lead to frustration and impact relationships, employment, education, social lives, and confidence.

Causes of Aphasia

Aphasia is usually caused by damage to the left side of the brain, the part responsible for understanding and producing language. The most common cause of aphasia is a stroke, but other causes include severe head injury, a brain injury, or progressive neurological conditions, like dementia. It can occur by itself or alongside other disorders, such as visual difficulties, mobility problems, limb weakness, and problems with memory or thinking skills.

Who is most at risk of Aphasia?

Aphasia can affect people of all ages, but it is most common in people over the age of 65, as strokes and progressive neurological conditions tend to affect older adults.

Treatment for Aphasia

Speech and language therapy is the main type of treatment for people with aphasia. This aims to help restore some of their ability to communicate and develop alternative ways of communicating if necessary. Treatment success differs from person to person, with most people with aphasia making some degree of recovery, and some recovering fully.

Help for Aphasia

Say Aphasia offers advice on communicating with someone with the condition, such as slowing sentences down, being patient, and using short sentences. For further tips, visit The National Aphasia Association. If you’re concerned about someone with aphasia, the NHS recommends encouraging them to discuss any problems with their GP or a member of their care team to access the relevant help.

In conclusion, aphasia is a condition that affects a person’s language or speech skills, and it can have a significant impact on their lives. While it can be caused by a stroke or other conditions, speech and language therapy is the main type of treatment available. If you know someone with aphasia, there are ways to help them communicate better and access the relevant support and care they need.

News Source : Laura Hampson

Source Link :What is aphasia? Signs and symptoms of Bruce Willis’ condition/