“apology independent school district” today : The Guardian Obituary: Apology Issued by an Independent School District

Guardian Obituary: Apology Issued by Independent School District today 2023.

The Dallas Independent School District has apologized for sending books on active shooter lockdown procedures, patterned after Winnie the Pooh, home with elementary school pupils without providing any advice or warnings to parents. The safety strategy of “run, hide, fight” is broken down into “Stay Safe” in a manner suitable for young children to comprehend, but some parents have voiced concerns. The publishing company Praetorian Consulting says its age-appropriate literature is used to teach children about the concepts of “run, hide, and fight.” Drills simulating active shooters are becoming more widespread in American schools, but there is still a lack of consensus over their effectiveness.

Read Full story : Independent School District Has Apologized – the guardian obits /

News Source : the guardian obits

School district apology Guardian obituary news Education crisis management Public relations strategy Reputation management techniques