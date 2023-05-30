“Apple Books Top 10”: Top 10 Apple Books in the US

US Apple Books Top 10: Week ending 5/28/2023

Introduction

Apple Books, known as iBooks until 2018, is a platform for purchasing and reading digital books. Every week, the platform releases a list of the top 10 bestselling books in the United States. This article will discuss the top 10 books for the week ending 5/28/2023, including their summaries and why they are popular.

1. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

The Last Thing He Told Me is a thriller novel that follows the story of a woman named Hannah who is married to a man named Owen. One day, Owen disappears, leaving behind a note that reads: “Protect her.” Hannah soon discovers that Owen is not who he appears to be, and she must team up with his daughter to uncover the truth about his disappearance.

The Last Thing He Told Me is a popular book because it has a gripping plot that keeps readers on the edge of their seats. The book has also received praise for its strong female characters and emotional depth.

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

Project Hail Mary is a science fiction novel that follows the story of a man named Ryland Grace who wakes up on a spaceship with no memory of how he got there or why he is on the mission. As he begins to piece together his past, Ryland realizes that he is humanity’s last hope for survival.

Project Hail Mary is popular because it is an exciting and suspenseful science fiction novel that explores complex themes such as the nature of humanity and the importance of teamwork.

3. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Malibu Rising is a family drama novel that follows the story of four siblings who throw an epic party in their Malibu mansion. As the night goes on, long-buried secrets are revealed and family tensions rise to the surface.

Malibu Rising is popular because it is a well-written and engaging family drama that explores themes such as love, loss, and the complexities of family relationships.

4. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

The Four Winds is a historical fiction novel set during the Great Depression. The book follows the story of a woman named Elsa who leaves her home in Texas to start a new life in California with her two children. Along the way, Elsa faces numerous challenges, including drought, poverty, and prejudice.

The Four Winds is popular because it is a well-researched and emotional historical fiction novel that explores the struggles faced by Americans during the Great Depression.

5. The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse

The Sanatorium is a thriller novel set in a remote hotel in the Swiss Alps. The book follows the story of a detective named Elin who is investigating a series of murders that take place at the hotel. As Elin delves deeper into the case, she realizes that the hotel has a dark and twisted history.

The Sanatorium is popular because it is a well-written and suspenseful thriller that keeps readers guessing until the very end.

6. The Red Book by James Patterson and David Ellis

The Red Book is a thriller novel that follows the story of a detective named Billy Harney who is investigating a series of murders in Chicago. As he delves deeper into the case, Billy discovers a link between the murders and a secret society known as The Red Book.

The Red Book is popular because it is a fast-paced and engaging thriller that explores themes such as corruption and power.

7. The Maidens by Alex Michaelides

The Maidens is a psychological thriller novel that follows the story of a therapist named Mariana who becomes obsessed with a group of students at Cambridge University who are members of a secret society. When one of the students is found murdered, Mariana becomes convinced that one of the other members of the society is the killer.

The Maidens is popular because it is a well-written and suspenseful thriller that explores themes such as obsession and the dangers of groupthink.

8. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

The Silent Patient is a psychological thriller novel that follows the story of a therapist named Theo who is treating a woman named Alicia who has been accused of murdering her husband. Alicia has not spoken a word since the murder, and Theo becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth about what happened.

The Silent Patient is popular because it is a gripping and well-written thriller that explores themes such as guilt and the power of silence.

9. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

The Vanishing Half is a literary fiction novel that follows the story of twin sisters, Desiree and Stella, who grow up in a small, Southern black community. As they grow older, Stella decides to pass as white and leaves her sister and her old life behind.

The Vanishing Half is popular because it is a well-written and engaging literary fiction novel that explores themes such as identity, race, and family.

10. Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley

Firekeeper’s Daughter is a young adult novel that follows the story of a Native American teenager named Daunis who becomes involved in an FBI investigation after witnessing a murder. As she helps the FBI, Daunis learns more about her culture and family history.

Firekeeper’s Daughter is popular because it is a well-written and engaging young adult novel that explores themes such as identity and the importance of family and culture.

