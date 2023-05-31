“Apple Maple Pecan Salad Recipe”: Discover the Apple Maple Pecan Salad Recipe of the Day in Jefferson County on exploreJeffersonPA.com.

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Apple Maple Pecan Salad

If you’re looking for a delicious and healthy salad recipe, the Apple Maple Pecan Salad is a perfect choice. This recipe is a combination of sweet and sour flavors that will tantalize your taste buds. It’s easy to make and only requires a few ingredients that you may already have in your pantry.

Ingredients

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup canola oil

1/4 cup maple syrup

1-1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

4 cups shredded cabbage

3 large Granny Smith apples, julienned

1/2 cup crumbled Gorgonzola cheese

1 cup chopped pecans, toasted

Directions

Whisk the first five ingredients until they are well blended. Combine the shredded cabbage, julienned apples, and crumbled Gorgonzola cheese in a mixing bowl. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to coat evenly. Let the salad stand for 30 minutes before serving. Sprinkle the toasted pecans over the top of the salad.

Note: To toast the pecans, preheat your oven to 350°F. Spread the pecans out in a single layer on a baking sheet and bake for 5-10 minutes, or until they are lightly browned and fragrant.

If you have a recipe that you would like to share with exploreJeffersonPA.com readers, send it to [email protected] with the subject: Jefferson County Recipe of the Day.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution, or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Jefferson County cuisine Local recipes Food and drink in Jefferson County Explore Jefferson County’s culinary scene Regional ingredients and flavors

News Source : exploreJeffersonPA.com

Source Link :exploreJeffersonPA.com – Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Apple Maple Pecan Salad/