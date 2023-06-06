“Apple mixed reality headset”: Apple’s Premium Mixed Reality Headset, Vision Pro, to Feature Games, Software, and Streaming Services

Apple Vision Pro: A Look at the Features and Content Available

Apple has finally launched its much-awaited spatial computing device, the Apple Vision Pro, which runs on the world’s first-ever spatial operating system, VisionOS. The device is designed to allow users to interact with it using their eyes, hands, and voice. With a price tag of $3,499, the question on everyone’s mind is – what can you do with it? Apple has a plan to maximize the usage of this spatial computer by bringing loads of content to the headset. Below we take a closer look at some of the features and content available on the Apple Vision Pro.

Over 100 Apple Arcade games at launch

Apple has announced that the Vision Pro will be a gaming platform and will feature titles from Apple Arcade. At launch, users will be able to enjoy over 100 Apple Arcade games on the Vision Pro. While there was hardly any mention of any existing VR game upgraded for the spatial experience, users will still be able to play games like NBA 2K23 on the Vision Pro using controllers. With its spatial computing capabilities, the Vision Pro will offer an immersive gaming experience that is bound to appeal to gamers.

Disney Plus streaming on Vision Pro

Apple has partnered with Disney CEO Bob Iger to bring the Disney Plus streaming service to the Vision Pro when it launches next year. Watching Disney content on the Vision Pro will be an experience like no other, with the headset providing an immersive experience that feels like watching content on a screen that is 100 feet wide. Users will be able to virtually travel to new locations, such as other planets in the show The Mandalorian. Disney shows and movies may also be augmented with extra information, making the viewing experience even more engaging.

Microsoft 365 apps available on Vision Pro

Apart from being an entertainment and gaming device, the Vision Pro also has productivity features. Apple has demonstrated that the headset will bring Word, Excel, and Microsoft Teams apps to its new platform. The apps can be controlled and accessed using users’ eyes, and the headset will also get 3D personas built using machine learning techniques to recreate users’ faces virtually. These personas can be used during video calls while users have the headset on.

Collaborative software available on Vision Pro

The Vision Pro is not just for gaming and entertainment, but it can also be used for collaboration. Apple has partnered with Spatial to bring collaborative software to the headset. Users will be able to collaborate with others in a virtual environment, with the headset creating a shared space where users can work together. The shared space can be customized to suit the needs of the users, making it a perfect tool for remote teams.

Conclusion

The Apple Vision Pro is an exciting new device that is set to revolutionize the way we interact with technology. With its spatial computing capabilities, users can interact with it using their eyes, hands, and voice, making it a truly immersive experience. The device is not just for gaming and entertainment, but it also has productivity features that make it a great tool for remote teams. With loads of content available, including games, movies, and collaborative software, the Vision Pro is a device that is bound to appeal to a wide range of users.

Mixed Reality Headset Gaming Experience Software Integration Streaming Services Expensive Technology

News Source : TIMESOFINDIA.COM

Source Link :Apple: Apple Vision Pro: Games, software, streaming service coming to the most expensive mixed reality headset/