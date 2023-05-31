“Apple Music Classical”: Why Apple Music Classical is a standalone application and what it offers?

Apple Music Classical: What it offers and why it’s a separate app

Apple Music Classical is the latest streaming service from Apple, which debuted in March 2023. It is a spin-off service from Apple Music, but offers a breakout experience for classical music enthusiasts.

What is Apple Music Classical and how does it work?

Apple Music Classical is a separate app that provides curated lineups of classical music from Apple’s editors and big names such as Joyce DiDonato and Yo-Yo Ma. It also features occasional, exclusive live and recorded performances from various institutions including The Berlin Philharmonic, Carnegie Hall, and The Metropolitan Opera. The app also includes non-musical bonus content such as commentary tracks and unique artwork.

The app supports playback at 24 bits and 192kHz, as well as Dolby Atmos. Apple also adds weekly additions to its catalogue of new spatial/surround sound albums.

Why is Apple Music Classical a separate app from Apple Music?

Apple Music Classical is a separate app because it offers more than 5 million tracks and a search engine that takes advantage of the metadata that Primephonic has compiled over the years. Users are able to filter down to their favorite renditions by composer, composition, performer, instrument, and other criteria. Unlike the rest of the recording ecosystem, which is mainly driven by searches for the artist, album, and/or song – there aren’t 100 different recordings of the same composition as performed by different bands.

Classical music also tends to attract a listenership with deep pockets, and Apple could potentially find new revenue streams from it.

How much does Apple Music Classical cost?

Apple Music Classical is free with an Apple Music subscription, which starts at $10.99 or £10.99 per month, for those with a device on iOS 15.4, Android 9.0, or later.

How to try Apple Music Classical now

You can download the Apple Music Classical app from the App Store or Play Store. macOS and iPadOS are also set to get their own optimized versions at some point, but with the mobile user base standing as the largest one out there, it only made sense to give Android a leg up on Apple’s own secondary platforms. You can sign into the app with your Apple ID or, if you aren’t already, sign up for Apple Music within the app itself.

Some Apple Stores are promoting Apple Music Classical with local Today at Apple event programming featuring live performances from local orchestral groups. You can keep an eye out for these events on Apple’s dedicated Today at Apple page.

