“Apple Reality Pro headset displays”: Insanely Good Displays Expected in Apple’s Reality Pro Headset

Apple’s Rumoured Reality Pro Headset: The Lowdown on the Micro OLED Screens

Apple’s rumoured Reality Pro headset has been the talk of the town for a while now. According to industry sources, the tech giant may charge multiple thousands of dollars for the mixed reality headset, and the reason for this may lie in the quality of the displays within.

A new leak from the venerable display industry source, Ross Young, has shed light on the Micro OLED screens that will be used in the headset.

The Quality of Micro OLED Screens

According to Young, the Micro OLED screens within the headset will be 4K per eye, with an insane pixel density of 4,000 pixels per inch, per 1.41-inch diagonal display. For reference, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is 460 PPI, while the Meta Quest 2 headset, the current market leader, has 773 PPI.

On top of that, the peak brightness will be greater than 5000 nits, compared to the Sony PSVR 2 max brightness of 265 nits. While the figure quoted by Young immediately sounds as if it would blow your eyeballs out (the average laptop display is under 1000 nits), some of the edge would certainly be taken off by the optics.

Still, the very mention of 5000 nits of artificial brightness being blasted into the retinas from just a couple of inches away gives us slight pause.

The Importance of the Reality Pro Headset

The so-called Reality Pro headset is thought to be on deck for Apple’s June 5 keynote at WWDC 2023. It’s the most anticipated Apple product certainly since the Apple Watch and perhaps since the iPhone.

It’s also thought to be the most important to Apple’s future. The company has a lot riding on AR and VR headset range over the next few years.

Therefore, the quality of the Micro OLED screens within the headset is crucial. With such high resolution and brightness, the headset will offer users an unparalleled immersive experience. It’s no wonder Apple may charge a premium for it.

Final Thoughts

If the rumours are true, the Reality Pro headset will be a game-changer in the AR and VR space. With such advanced technology, it’s no wonder Apple may charge multiple thousands of dollars for it.

We’ll have to wait until the June 5 keynote at WWDC 2023 to see if the Reality Pro headset lives up to the hype. But one thing is for sure; the future of AR and VR looks bright with Apple’s advanced technology.

