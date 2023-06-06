“Apple Vision Pro”: A Comprehensive Guide to the Apple Vision Pro: All You Need to Know about the Latest Device

Apple Launches First Augmented Reality Headset, Vision Pro

Tech giant Apple has unveiled its first augmented reality headset, Vision Pro, at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2023. The headset will be available from early 2024 in the US, with other countries to follow, at a starting price of $3,499. The headset uses eye and hand movements for navigation, with no external controllers, and also includes voice input. According to CEO Tim Cook, Vision Pro is a profound technology that will introduce people to new forms of “spatial computing.”

Revolutionary Input System and Thousands of Innovations

CEO Tim Cook praised the headset, saying that it is “years ahead” and “unlike anything created before,” thanks to its revolutionary new input system and thousands of groundbreaking innovations. Cook compared the introduction of Vision Pro to the way the iPhone introduced smartphones to millions of people, unlocking incredible experiences for users and exciting new opportunities for developers.

EyeSight and Spatial Audio System

Apple’s Vision Pro includes a feature called EyeSight that shows a wearer’s eyes if they’re in augmented reality mode, instead of fully immersive VR mode. The headset also boasts Apple’s first 3D camera, which can capture spatial video and photos, and includes a newly designed spatial audio system. The ultra-high resolution provides more pixels for each eye than a 4K TV, making it a personal movie theater with support for Apple TV+, Apple Arcade games, and other Apple services.

Comparison with Meta’s VR Headset

Just days before Apple’s VR announcement, Meta announced its next-generation VR headset, the Meta Quest 3, priced at $500 and set to ship in the fall of 2023. However, Apple’s Vision Pro is significantly more expensive and offers more advanced features.

The Future of Augmented Reality

Apple’s Vision Pro is a significant step forward for augmented reality, offering users a more intuitive and immersive experience without the need for external controllers. As technology continues to advance, we can expect to see more innovations in the field of augmented reality and virtual reality, offering new opportunities for developers and unlocking incredible experiences for users.

