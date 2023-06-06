“Apple Vision Pro”: All You Need to Know About Apple Vision Pro: The Latest Gadget in Tech News

Tech Giant Apple Launches Its First Augmented Reality Headset, Apple Vision Pro

On June 6, 2023, tech giant Apple launched its first augmented reality headset, Apple Vision Pro, at its Worldwide Developers Conference. The headset is priced starting at $3,499 and will be available in the U.S. starting in early 2024, with other countries to follow later in the year.

CEO Tim Cook on Augmented Reality

Apple CEO Tim Cook believes that augmented reality is a profound technology. He states that the introduction of Vision Pro will introduce people to new forms of “spatial computing” and compares the product introduction to the way iPhone introduced smartphones to millions of people. Cook reported, “Built upon decades of Apple innovation, Vision Pro is years ahead and unlike anything created before — with a revolutionary new input system and thousands of groundbreaking innovations. It unlocks incredible experiences for our users and exciting new opportunities for our developers.”

Features of Apple Vision Pro

Apple’s Vision Pro uses eye movements and hand movements for navigation, with no external controllers, and also employs voice input. Vision Pro uses a feature called EyeSight that shows a wearer’s eyes if they’re in augmented-reality mode as opposed to fully immersive VR mode. The headset also includes Apple’s first 3D camera, for capturing spatial video and photos and can serve as a “personal movie theater” with support for Apple TV+, Apple Arcade games, and other Apple services. Vision Pro provides ultra-high resolution, with more pixels for each eye than a 4K TV, and provides a newly designed spatial-audio system.

Meta Quest 3

Just days prior to Apple’s VR announcement, Meta announced the next generation of its own VR headset, the Meta Quest 3, priced at $500 and slated to ship in the fall of 2023, as per Variety.

In conclusion, Apple’s Vision Pro is a revolutionary product that will introduce people to new forms of “spatial computing”. The headset uses innovative features such as eye movements, hand movements, and voice input for navigation, and includes Apple’s first 3D camera for capturing spatial video and photos. With ultra-high resolution and a newly designed spatial-audio system, Vision Pro provides users with an incredible augmented reality experience.

