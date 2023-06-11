Apple’s New Feature: Get Information Before Answering Calls – Latest Trending News

Apple to Launch iOS 17 Operating System in July with Live Voice Mail Feature

Apple is set to launch its new operating system, iOS 17, in July 2023. One of the key features of this new system is the live voice mail feature which will allow users to get rid of unwanted calls. Whenever someone calls and the user is unable to pick up, the live voice mail feature will activate and ask the caller the reason for calling. It will then translate the answer into English and display it on the iPhone’s screen. Users can then decide whether to answer the call or reject it, especially if it is from an insurance company or call center.

Apple announced this new feature during its annual developers conference, WWDC 2023, where it also launched its AR headset Apple Vision Pro and unveiled the MacBook Air Pro 15-inch. While there is no official launch date for iOS 17 in India, it is set to be launched in Europe in July 2023.

First published: June 11, 2023

