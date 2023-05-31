Application Dependency Mapping: Improving IT Operations with 5 Ways of Application Dependency Mapping

Enterprises today are using a wide range of applications to support different business functions, from marketing and sales to product development, IT operations, and more. The exponential growth in application deployment and usage is putting more pressure on the IT infrastructure, as well as the teams who support it. When issues arise, the spiderweb complexity of these applications and their connections to networks, servers, databases, and other IT devices has made it increasingly difficult for IT and IT service management (ITSM) teams to quickly identify and solve problems. This is why it’s so important that these teams create application dependency mapping (ADM) visibility across core data centers and hybrid cloud environments.

Application dependency mapping is the process of identifying applications across a technology stack and then depicting their interrelationships to key resources and other applications and software. This task can be daunting for IT teams, as they’re managing an environment that’s becoming more complex and continuously changing. However, some configuration management database (CMDB) solutions can accomplish this job automatically by crawling networks to discover assets, their current condition, and dependencies. These innovative solutions accomplish this task agentlessly and in near-real-time, ensuring that the information presented accurately represents the current state of the IT environment.

Automated application dependency mapping can help IT teams perform change impact analyses to better understand the impact of planned changes to systems before they make them. By taking this step, teams can reduce the risk of errors and outages. In many cases, this means not just protecting application performance, but also revenues.

Application dependency information needs to be in-hand and up-to-date. Fortunately, modern CMDBs continuously update application maps, showing which services have been added or subtracted and which changes and configurations have been made. They also provide extensive information on applications and their condition, including type, technical and business owners, customers, service level, criticality, and more. This information enables IT teams to prioritize problems, assign the right teams, and quickly identify and resolve issues.

Application dependency mapping can also help organizations plan for the future. They can review current resource usage, allocate more capacity to those applications that need it, and decrease capacity or decommission those that don’t. Similarly, planning for growth ensures that high-value business applications that drive revenue don’t choke when demand spikes. Additionally, creating application dependency visibility helps IT teams determine whether resources needed to support key business applications should be on-premises technologies or public cloud workloads that can more easily scale up and down.

Being able to determine the cost of operating key applications can enable business units to make sound decisions about whether to maintain, upgrade, or retire them. Ideally, IT teams need to see the total cost to operate each application, as well as the CO2 they emit, to inform planning strategies. Many organizations have struggled to achieve promised cloud savings, due to an inability to determine who or what is using which resources, identify and mitigate sources of waste, and charge back services to the business. That’s why many enterprises are standing up cloud FinOps capabilities to gain control over costs and reduce waste. In addition, applications use varying amounts of power. High-density workloads use significant power, and reducing their consumption can help organizations reduce their carbon footprint.

In conclusion, enterprises must create application dependency mapping visibility across core data centers and hybrid cloud environments. This innovative solution helps IT teams identify and solve problems quickly, reduce the risk of errors and outages, prioritize problems, assign the right teams, and quickly identify and resolve issues. It also helps organizations plan for the future, allocate more capacity to those applications that need it, and decrease capacity or decommission those that don’t. Furthermore, it enables business units to make sound decisions about whether to maintain, upgrade, or retire key applications and helps organizations control and reduce costs, reduce waste, and reduce their carbon footprint.

Application Dependency Mapping IT Operations Optimization Infrastructure Management Network Topology Analysis IT Service Management

News Source : Device42 – Official Blog

Source Link :5 Ways Application Dependency Mapping Can Improve Your IT Operations/