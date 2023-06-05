“Application Requirements”: Application & Requirements: A Comprehensive Step-by-Step Guide

APPLY SSS CASH LOAN – Here are the steps in applying for the Social Security System Salary Loan offer and requirements.

Social Security Members (SSS) members with not less than 36 monthly contributions may be eligible to apply for the Salary Loan offer of the state-run social insurance institution. To apply for this SSS Cash Loan offer, there are a few steps that you may follow.

Apply for SSS CASH LOAN – Here’s What You Need To Do & Prepare

Have you heard about the loans offered by the Social Security System? The state-run social insurance agency has multiple loan offers including the Salary Loan or also called as the cash loan.

The cash loan offer was crafted to help address the short-term financial needs of the qualified SSS members. To check on the eligibility and documentary requirements, you may continue reading below.

Guide on How To Apply for SSS Cash Loan & the Requirements

How to Apply for SSS Cash Loan?

Step 1 – Are you qualified? To be eligible for the Salary Loan offer of the Social Security System, the member-borrower must:

have posted at least 36 monthly savings

have no previous and existing loans in bad records

be employed or self-employed with a stable source of income

Step 2 – There are documents required in applying for the cash loan offer. According to the Social Security System, to apply for the SSS Cash loan offer, you will need the following documents:

duly-accomplished Member Loan Application Form

SSS digitized ID or E-6 with any two (2) valid IDs (one of which with a recent photo)

Postal ID

Baptismal Certificate

Tax Identification Number (TIN) Card

Senior Citizens Card

School ID

Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) ID

LTO Driver’s License

Credit Card

Health or Medical Card

GSIS Card

Seaman’s Book

Company ID

Voter’s Identification card/affidavit/Certificate of Registration

ATM card with cardholder’s name or with certification from bank

NBI Clearance

Transcript of Records

Certificate from:

Office of Muslim Affairs



Life Insurance Policy



Office of Southern/Northern Cultural Communities



Birth/Baptismal certificate of child/ren



Certificate of Licensure/Qualification Documents/Seafarer’s ID and Record Book from Maritime Industry



Certificate of Naturalization from the Bureau of Immigration



Seafarer’s Registration Certificate issued by POEA



Bank Account Passbook



Pag-IBIG Memb



Overseas Worker Welfare Administration card

Police Clearance

Marriage Contract

Step 3 – Submit your documents to SSS. Go to the nearest office or satellite office of the Social Security System and submit your requirements to apply.

Thank you for visiting Philnews.ph. You may express your thoughts and reactions below through the comment section. You may also follow us on Facebook, on Twitter, and subscribe to our YouTube channel Philnews Ph.

You may also visit – SSS Monthly Pension – Here’s List of Cash Benefits You Will Get from your Retirement

Application process guide Step-by-step application instructions Application requirements checklist How to apply for [insert specific program or service] Application submission guidelines