“approved dry eye treatment”: Miebo Gets Approval for Treating Indications and Manifestations of Dry Eye Disease

The FDA Approves Miebo for Dry Eye Disease Treatment

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently approved Miebo (perfluorohexyloctane ophthalmic solution) for treating the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Mechanism of Action

Although its mechanism of action in treating dry eye disease is not yet known, Miebo, a semifluorinated alkane, forms a monolayer at the air-liquid interface of the tear film, which reduces evaporation.

Clinical Trials

The approval of Miebo was based on data from two clinical trials, GOBI and MOJAVE that involved 1217 adults aged 18 and above. These patients had dry eye disease with clinical signs of meibomian gland dysfunction.

The patients were randomly assigned 1:1 to receive Miebo or hypotonic saline solution four times a day. The coprimary endpoints for both studies were the change from baseline to day 57 in total corneal fluorescein staining (tCFS) and in Dryness Score.

Results

The results showed a significant improvement in tCFS in the Miebo group compared to the saline group in both studies. Additionally, Miebo was associated with a statistically significant improvement in VAS eye dryness score compared to saline. Statistically significant improvements in tCFS and VAS eye dryness score were also observed at day 15.

Adverse Effects

The most common adverse effect reported was blurred vision.

Conclusion

Miebo is the first and only prescription eye drop approved in the United States for the treatment of dry eye disease that directly targets evaporation. It is expected to be commercially available in the second half of this year.

Brent Saunders, the chairman and CEO of Bausch + Lomb, said, “Today’s FDA approval of Miebo further advances DED treatment by addressing a significant unmet need for millions of people suffering from this disease.”

News Source : MPR

Source Link :Miebo Approved to Treat Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease/