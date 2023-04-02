April 2, 2005 marks the day when Pope John Paul II passed away at the age of 84.

Pope John Paul II passed away at the age of 84 on April 2, 2005, marking an important event in history.

Remembering Pope John Paul II: The Third-Longest Serving Pope

On April 2, 2005, Pope John Paul II passed away at the age of 84, making him the third-longest serving pope in history. In the last few days of his life, the pope’s health had rapidly declined, and he made his last public appearance on March 30, 2005, when he blessed a crowd of pilgrims at St. Peter’s Square. Unfortunately, he was unable to speak during the short appearance.

About six hours before his death, Pope John Paul II said, in Polish, “Let me go to the house of the Father,” before slipping into a coma, according to a report issued by the Vatican in 2005. Shortly after, the Holy See Press Office announced his passing.

Pope John Paul II’s funeral was held at the Vatican on April 8, 2005. During his papacy, he made over 100 international apostolic journeys, including to the United States, and authored numerous publications, including encyclicals, apostolic exhortations, and apostolic constitutions.

John Paul II’s early life was marked by tragedy, having lost his mother, brother, and father at a young age. It was his father’s death that led him to think seriously about the priesthood, according to reports. He eventually became the first non-Italian to be elected Pope in 455 years.

Throughout his papacy, John Paul II remained devoted to his fellow Pole, St. Faustina Kowalska, and her visions of Jesus Christ as the “King of Divine Mercy.” He canonized her on April 30, 2000, and declared that the Sunday after Easter each year would be known as “Divine Mercy Sunday.”

John Paul II survived an assassination attempt in 1981, forgave his would-be assassin, and credited the Virgin Mary for saving his life. At his funeral, cries of “Santo subito,” or “Sainthood now!” were heard throughout the crowd of mourners, leading to the waiving of the customary waiting period before beginning the canonization process.

John Paul II was beatified on May 1, 2011, and canonized as a saint in the Catholic Church, along with his predecessor Pope John XIII, on April 27, 2014 – Divine Mercy Sunday. Pope John Paul II continues to be remembered and celebrated for his impact on the Catholic Church and the world.