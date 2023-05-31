APRJC CET Result 2023: APRJC CET 2023 Result Announced – Check Dates and Process to View APRJC Result

APRJC Common Entrance Test Result 2023: Information, Date, and Download Link

The APRJC Common Entrance Test (CET) 2023 result is going to be declared online on June 08, 2023. The students who have written the exam can check their respective results online. The AP Residential Educational Institutions Society (APREIS) will release the APRJC CET 2023 results on its official website – aprjdc.apcfss.in.

The APRJC CET 2023 was conducted on May 18, 2023, and the answer key was released on May 22, 2023. The students who have appeared for the exam can check their answers with the answer key. The result will be announced based on the final answer key.

How to Check APRJC CET 2023 Results?

The students who have appeared for the APRJC CET 2023 exam can check their results by following the below steps.

Step 1: Go to the official website of APREIS – aprjdc.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Click on the “APRJC CET 2023 Results” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials like hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: The APRJC CET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Merit List and Cut off marks

The APRJC CET 2023 result will be announced in the form of a merit list. The merit list will contain the names of the students who have qualified for the admission process. The cut off marks for the APRJC CET 2023 will be announced along with the result.

The students who have scored equal or more than the cut off marks will be considered for the admission process. The cut off marks for the APRJC CET 2023 will be decided based on factors like the number of students who have appeared for the exam, the difficulty level of the exam, and the availability of seats.

The students who have qualified for the admission process will be called for the counseling process. The counseling process will be conducted based on the merit list. The students who have secured a higher rank in the merit list will be given preference during the counseling process.

Conclusion

The APRJC CET 2023 result is going to be declared online on June 08, 2023. The students who have written the exam can check their respective results online. The APRJC CET 2023 result will be announced in the form of a merit list, and the cut off marks will be decided based on various factors. The students who have qualified for the admission process will be called for the counseling process. The counseling process will be conducted based on the merit list.

