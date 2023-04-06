AP’s 8:43 a.m. EDT Trending Update

As of 8:43 a.m. EDT, here is a summary update of the latest trending news from the Associated Press.

The Pope Leads the Holy Thursday Service at the Vatican Basilica

The Vatican Basilica was filled with devout Catholics as Pope Francis led the Holy Thursday service. This is one of the most important services of the Catholic liturgical year, commemorating the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with His apostles.

The Significance of Holy Thursday

Also known as Maundy Thursday, Holy Thursday marks the beginning of the Paschal Triduum, the three most sacred days of the Christian calendar. On this day, Catholics remember the Last Supper, during which Jesus washed the feet of his disciples before the betrayal by Judas Iscariot that led to his arrest, trial, and eventual crucifixion on Good Friday.

The Holy Thursday service, also referred to as the Mass of the Lord’s Supper, is characterized by various symbolic rites, including the washing of the feet, the consecration of the Holy Eucharist, and the stripping of the altar.

Pope Francis Leads the Service

The Holy Thursday service at the Vatican Basilica was presided over by Pope Francis, who was joined by a group of priests and other clergy members. Dressed in white vestments, the pontiff performed the traditional washing of the feet, an act of humility and service that symbolizes Jesus’ act of washing his disciples’ feet during the Last Supper.

During his homily, the Pope emphasized the importance of humility and service, urging Catholics to follow Jesus’ example by serving others and practicing compassion and kindness towards their fellow human beings. He also spoke about the significance of the Eucharist, the central sacrament of the Catholic faith, which signifies Jesus’ presence in the midst of his followers.

COVID-19 Precautions

Like all other religious events, the Holy Thursday service at the Vatican Basilica was held under strict COVID-19 protocols. Attendance was limited, with only a few hundreds of people allowed inside the church, and all attendees were required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Despite these restrictions, the service was a powerful reminder of the importance of faith and the enduring legacy of the Last Supper, which has been celebrated by Catholics for over two millennia.

Conclusion

The Holy Thursday service at the Vatican Basilica is a significant event in the Catholic liturgical calendar, as it marks the beginning of the Paschal Triduum and commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his apostles. Led by Pope Francis, the service was a powerful reminder of the importance of humility, compassion, and service, as well as a testament to the enduring power of faith in times of crisis.