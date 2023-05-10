Apt Name For A Curator : The Art of Naming: Choosing the Perfect Title for a Curator

The Importance of Naming in Curating an Exhibition

As a curator, one of the most critical components of your job is naming an exhibition. The title of an exhibition serves as visitors’ first impression of the show, and it can influence their expectations, emotions, and overall experience. Therefore, choosing the perfect title for an exhibition is not a task to be taken lightly. It requires a careful consideration of the exhibition’s theme, the artworks on display, the target audience, and the desired impact.

Identifying the Exhibition’s Central Theme or Concept

The first step in the naming process is to identify the exhibition’s central theme or concept. This could be a specific topic, a particular period or style, a group of artists, or an overarching idea. For example, an exhibition of contemporary photography could be themed around the concept of “identity,” exploring how photographers use their medium to express, question, or challenge individual and collective identities. Once the theme is established, the curator can start brainstorming potential titles that capture its essence.

Creating a Concise, Memorable, and Evocative Title

The title should be concise, memorable, and evocative. Ideally, it should communicate the exhibition’s theme and intrigue potential visitors without giving away too much information. A good title should also be easy to pronounce and spell, as well as suitable for marketing and branding purposes. Therefore, the curator should avoid overly complex or obscure titles that may confuse or alienate the audience. Instead, they should aim for a title that resonates with their target demographic and invites them to explore the exhibition further.

Reflecting the Diversity, Quality, and Relevance of the Artworks

Another factor to consider when naming an exhibition is the artworks on display. The title should reflect the diversity, quality, and relevance of the artworks, as well as their context and meaning. For example, if the exhibition features a mix of paintings, sculptures, and installations, the title should acknowledge these different media and highlight their interplay. If the exhibition showcases works by emerging artists, the title should convey a sense of discovery and freshness. Conversely, if the exhibition presents well-known masterpieces, the title should convey a sense of reverence and significance.

Considering the Exhibition’s Location and Audience

The curator should also take into account the exhibition’s location and audience. The title should be appropriate for the venue, whether it is a museum, a gallery, or a public space. It should also resonate with the local community and reflect their interests, values, and culture. For example, an exhibition of indigenous art in Australia could be titled “Dreaming in Color,” referencing the Aboriginal concept of Dreamtime and the vibrant hues of the artworks. Similarly, an exhibition of contemporary art in New York City could be titled “Urban Visions,” capturing the energy, diversity, and complexity of the cityscape.

Aligning with the Curator’s Vision and Goals

The title should also align with the curator’s vision and goals for the exhibition. What message does the curator want to convey to the visitors? What impact does the curator want to achieve? The title should be a reflection of the curator’s curatorial statement, which outlines the exhibition’s objectives, themes, and selection criteria. The curator should also consider the long-term implications of the title, as it may influence the exhibition’s reception, legacy, and future iterations.

Conclusion

Choosing the perfect title for an exhibition is a creative and strategic process that requires a deep understanding of the exhibition’s theme, artworks, audience, context, and goals. The title should be unique, memorable, and relevant, conveying the exhibition’s essence and inviting visitors to engage with it. The art of naming is an integral part of curatorial practice, and it can make a significant difference in how an exhibition is perceived, appreciated, and remembered. Therefore, the curator should approach the naming task with care, curiosity, and imagination, and explore different options until they find the one that best suits their vision and objectives.