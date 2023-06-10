Apucarana Shooting Results in One Fatality and Three Injuries in Sumatra today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Earlier this Saturday afternoon (10), a shooting occurred at Rua Albino Ganassin, in Residencial Sumatra, Apucarana, north of Paraná, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to three others. Lieutenant Leal from the Fire Department reported that one of the victims succumbed to their injuries at the scene, while two others were rescued and transported to…

News Source : Kathleen

Source Link :Shooting in Sumatra leaves one dead and three injured in Apucarana/