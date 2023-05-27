Aquafaba doughnuts: Aquafaba Doughnuts Recipe: Transforming Chickpea Water into Delicious Treats | Food

Get Your Vegan Doughnut Fix with Richard Makin’s Wholegrain Recipe

Richard Makin, also known as School Night Vegan, is a recipe developer and blogger who has made it his mission to veganize classic recipes. His latest book, “Anything You Can Cook, I Can Cook Vegan,” is a testament to his genius in creating wonderful plant-based dishes. One of his recipes that caught my eye is the aquafaba doughnuts. Made from the liquid byproduct of a tin of chickpeas, this recipe is a perfect example of how vegan ingredients can be transformed into delicious treats. Here’s my wholegrain version of Richard’s recipe that is sure to satisfy your sweet cravings.

Ingredients:

150g wholemeal bread flour

80g fine plain wholemeal flour, plus extra for dusting

2 tbsp unrefined sugar

2 tsp easy-bake yeast

½ tsp sea salt

2 tbsp (30g) extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for deep-frying

160g aquafaba (ie, the liquid from 1 tin of chickpeas)

50g unrefined sugar – I used rapadura sugar, but any will do

1 tsp ground cinnamon (optional)

Instructions:

In a stand mixer or bowl, combine the bread flour, plain flour, yeast, and salt. Stir in the two tablespoons of oil and the aquafaba, and knead in the bowl for 10 minutes, until the dough turns from sticky to smooth and strong. Cover and leave to rise for an hour, until doubled in size. Tip the dough onto a lightly floured surface, cut and shape into 10 balls, then space them well apart. Cover with a cloth and leave to prove for another hour, or until doubled in size. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the sugar and ground cinnamon, if using. Put a small saucepan filled with 2cm oil on a medium heat, and bring up to 170C (if you don’t have a temperature probe, drop in a crumb of bread: when it bubbles to the surface, the oil should be ready). Carefully drop in the doughnuts one by one without overcrowding the pan, cook for a couple of minutes, until golden brown underneath, then flip and cook until golden on the other side. If need be, turn down the heat to avoid burning the oil. Lift out each doughnut as it’s cooked, immediately roll in the sugar, then transfer to a serving plate and leave to cool before eating.

Richard Makin’s aquafaba doughnuts are a miraculous vegan treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth. They are easy to make and require only a few ingredients. The aquafaba binds the dough, which puffs up into delicious, pillowy treats. In my version of the recipe, I have used wholemeal flour, which makes the doughnuts a whole food and even healthier.

It’s best to eat these doughnuts fresh, so fry only as many as you want to eat at a time. If you need to store them, prove the rolled doughnuts in the fridge overnight or even freeze them. When fully defrosted and doubled in size, they’ll be ready to fry. Use any leftover oil for cooking other foods or to fry your next batch of doughnuts. Once cool, strain it through a fine sieve and/or a clean cloth, seal in a clean container, and store.

Experiment with your favorite fillings. Richard fills his cooked doughnuts with a scrumptious jam made with doughnut peaches, but my maple apple butter from last week goes really well with them too. Save any leftover cinnamon sugar in a cup of chai or sprinkle it over cereal.

In conclusion, Richard Makin’s vegan doughnuts are a delicious treat that you can enjoy guilt-free. With this wholegrain version, you can indulge in your sweet cravings without compromising your health. Give it a try and see for yourself how vegan ingredients can be transformed into delicious treats.

