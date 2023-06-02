Aquafaba Vegan Tres Leches Recipe: Aquafaba Vegan Tres Leches Recipe

Vegan Tres Leches Recipe (with Aquafaba!)
Tres Leches is a traditional Latin American dessert that has been enjoyed for generations. It’s a sponge cake that is soaked in a mixture of three different types of milk, hence the name “Tres Leches,” which translates to “three milks.” However, this delicious dessert is typically not vegan-friendly due to its use of dairy milk. But, fear not! We have a vegan Tres Leches recipe that uses aquafaba, the liquid found in a can of chickpeas, instead of the traditional dairy milk.
Ingredients:
– 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
– 1 teaspoon baking powder
– 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
– 1/4 teaspoon salt
– 1/2 cup aquafaba
– 1/2 cup sugar
– 1/4 cup vegetable oil
– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
– 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
– 1/2 cup canned coconut milk
– 1/2 cup sweetened condensed coconut milk
– 1/4 cup shredded coconut, toasted (optional)
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 350°F (180°C). Grease a 9-inch cake pan and set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
In a large mixing bowl, beat the aquafaba until stiff peaks form. Slowly add in the sugar while continuing to beat the aquafaba until it becomes glossy.
Add in the vegetable oil and vanilla extract, and mix until fully combined.
Gradually mix in the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, alternating with the almond milk, until the batter is smooth.
Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.
While the cake is baking, mix together the coconut milk, sweetened condensed coconut milk, and almond milk in a bowl.
Once the cake has finished baking, let it cool for a few minutes before poking several holes into the top of the cake with a fork.
Slowly pour the milk mixture over the cake, making sure that it seeps into the holes.
Allow the cake to cool completely in the fridge for at least an hour.
Before serving, sprinkle the toasted shredded coconut over the top of the cake (optional).
Enjoy your delicious vegan Tres Leches cake!
Conclusion:
This vegan Tres Leches recipe is a perfect dessert for any occasion. The use of aquafaba in the cake batter gives it a light and fluffy texture, while the combination of almond milk, coconut milk, and sweetened condensed coconut milk creates a creamy and decadent topping. And, with the addition of toasted shredded coconut on top, this dessert is sure to impress your guests. So, go ahead and give this recipe a try – you won’t be disappointed!
