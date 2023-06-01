“Arabian Natural Makeup”: Maryati Tutorial: Achieving an Arabian-Inspired Natural Makeup Look

Natural Makeup Arabian Look: Maryati Tutorial

Arabian makeup is bold, dramatic, and mesmerizing. It is a perfect blend of traditional and modern makeup techniques. The use of bold colors, shimmery shades, and intricate details make Arabian makeup stand out from the rest. The best part is that the Arabian look can be achieved with natural makeup as well. In this article, we will discuss Maryati’s tutorial on how to achieve the natural Arabian makeup look.

Preparing the Skin

Before starting with the makeup, it is essential to prepare the skin. Maryati recommends cleansing the skin with a gentle cleanser and then applying a moisturizer. This will help in creating a smooth base for the makeup. Maryati also suggests using a primer to help the makeup stay in place and last longer.

Creating the Base

The first step in creating the Arabian look is to create a flawless base. Maryati uses a lightweight foundation and applies it evenly on the face using a beauty blender. She then uses a concealer to hide any blemishes or dark circles. Maryati suggests using a shade that is one or two shades lighter than your skin tone to highlight the under-eye area. She then sets the base with a translucent powder.

Defining the Eyes

The Arabian look is all about the eyes. Maryati starts by defining the eyebrows with a brow pencil. She then applies a shimmery champagne eyeshadow on the lid and blends it out. She then uses a brown eyeshadow to create a soft crease and blend it outwards. Maryati then applies a black eyeliner on the upper lash line, creating a winged effect. She also applies the eyeliner on the lower lash line, but only halfway. She then smudges the eyeliner with a brush to create a smoky effect. Maryati suggests using false lashes to make the eyes look bigger and more dramatic.

Adding Color

The Arabian look is known for its bold and vibrant colors. Maryati suggests using a coral blush on the cheeks to add a pop of color. She also uses a bronzer to contour the face and create dimension. Maryati then applies a shimmery gold highlighter on the high points of the face, such as the cheekbones, nose, and cupid’s bow.

Finishing Touches

To finish off the look, Maryati applies a nude lipstick on the lips. She then sprays a setting spray to make the makeup last longer. Maryati also suggests using a hair accessory, such as a headband or a hair clip, to complete the Arabian look.

Conclusion

Achieving the Arabian makeup look may seem daunting, but with the help of Maryati’s tutorial, it can be achieved with natural makeup as well. Remember to prepare the skin, create a flawless base, define the eyes, add color, and finish off the look with a nude lipstick and a hair accessory. With these simple steps, you can rock the Arabian look with confidence.

Source Link :NATURAL MAKEUP ARABIAN LOOK || Maryati Tutorial/

