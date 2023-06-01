Arayes recipe: Discover Ayesha Nurdjaja’s Recipe for Arayes and Pickled Vegetables

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Internet Explorer 11 has been a popular browser for many years, but now it’s time to say goodbye. Microsoft has officially stopped supporting Internet Explorer as of June 15, 2022. This means that there will be no more updates or security patches for IE 11, which could put your computer and personal information at risk.

Why has Microsoft stopped supporting IE 11?

Internet Explorer 11 was released in 2013, and since then, technology has advanced rapidly. Newer browsers like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge offer better compatibility with modern websites, improved security, and faster performance. Microsoft has decided to focus on developing their newer browser, Microsoft Edge, instead of continuing to support IE 11.

What does this mean for users?

If you are still using Internet Explorer 11, it’s time to switch to a newer browser like Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Mozilla Firefox. Continuing to use IE 11 could put your computer and personal information at risk, as there will be no more security updates or patches to address vulnerabilities. Additionally, as websites continue to evolve and become more complex, they may not be compatible with IE 11, leading to a poor browsing experience.

How to switch to a new browser

Switching to a new browser is easy and can be done in just a few steps:

Download your new browser of choice (Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Mozilla Firefox) from their respective websites. Install the new browser on your computer. Set the new browser as your default browser. This can usually be done in the browser settings or through your computer’s settings. Import your bookmarks and other settings from Internet Explorer 11 to your new browser. Start browsing with your new, faster, and more secure browser.

In conclusion, it’s time to say goodbye to Internet Explorer 11 and switch to a newer, more secure browser. Continuing to use IE 11 puts your computer and personal information at risk, and may lead to a poor browsing experience as websites continue to evolve. Download and install a new browser today to ensure a safer and more enjoyable browsing experience.

