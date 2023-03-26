“Arby’s co-founder Leroy Raffel dies at 96, ‘We Have the Meats’ slogan laid to rest.”

The slogan “We Have the Meats” is no longer applicable.

In 1964, Arby’s co-founder Leroy Raffel made a risky bet that Americans would be willing to spend 69 cents on a sandwich.

Raffel and his brother Forrest partnered with a food equipment supplier to challenge McDonald’s.

However, with Raffel’s recent passing at the age of 96, it appears that the once successful slogan “We Have the Meats” may no longer be relevant.

The passing of Arby’s co-founder Leroy Raffel at the age of 96 has caused many to reflect on the impact he had on the American fast-food landscape. Raffel’s famous slogan, “We Have the Meats,” has become a cultural touchstone for many, but it seems that the era of Arby’s dominance in the market may be coming to an end.

Raffel, along with his brother Forrest, founded Arby’s in 1964, at a time when the fast-food industry was dominated by burger chains like McDonald’s. They took a gamble by introducing a new type of sandwich, one that used roast beef instead of patties, and priced it at 69 cents.

The gamble paid off, and Arby’s quickly became a massive success, causing other chains to take notice and start incorporating roast beef sandwiches into their menus. However, the fast-food landscape has changed dramatically since then, and Arby’s has struggled to keep up in recent years.

The rise of healthier eating habits, as well as the emergence of new and innovative fast-food chains, has caused Arby’s to lose ground. The company has tried to adapt by introducing new menu items and rebranding itself as a more upscale fast-food option, but these efforts have not been enough to reverse the decline.

While Raffel’s legacy will certainly live on, it seems that the era of Arby’s dominance in the market may be coming to an end. It remains to be seen whether the company can adapt and thrive in the ever-changing fast-food landscape, or whether it will slowly fade away as a relic of a bygone era.

