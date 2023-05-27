Arby’s employee found dead in walk-in freezer, lawsuit claims faulty door had been broken for nine months

Arby’s employee found dead in walk-in freezer, lawsuit claims faulty door had been broken for nine months

Posted on May 27, 2023

Nguyet Le – Arby’s employee found dead in broken walk-in freezer : Arby’s employee found dead in walk-in freezer, door had been broken for nine months: Lawsuit

According to a new lawsuit, an Arby’s employee, Nguyet Le, froze to death inside a walk-in freezer in Louisiana due to a broken door that had been faulty for nine months. The lawsuit alleges that staff had to use a screwdriver to open and close the door, and a can of oil to prop it open. Le was discovered in the fetal position an hour after becoming trapped inside the freezer. Her son, who also worked at the restaurant, found her with blood stains left on the door from her attempts to escape. The lawsuit seeks over $1 million in damages for negligence and gross negligence on the part of Turbo Restaurants, Sun Holdings, and Arby’s Corporate.

News Source : By Will Potter For Dailymail.Com

  1. Arby’s walk-in freezer
  2. Employee found dead
  3. Broken freezer
  4. Nine months
  5. Workplace safety
Post Views: 30

Leave a Reply