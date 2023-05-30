“Archana Gautam Net Worth”: The Net Worth of Archana Gautam | PINKVILLA

Archana Gautam: From Struggles to Success

Archana Gautam, a popular face in the showbiz industry, gained immense popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss 16. The actress is currently participating in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Despite facing numerous challenges and controversies, Archana’s bold personality helped her overcome everything and taste the joys of success. In this article, we will delve into some important details about Archana, including her assets, childhood, and career.

Archana Gautam’s Net Worth

Archana Gautam has established herself as a successful personality in the entertainment industry. According to various reports, her net worth is estimated to be around $5 million as of 2023. The actress has gained immense popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss 16, and she continues to earn from brand endorsements, modelling, and events.

Archana Gautam’s Early Life

Archana hails from a humble family background, where her father was a farmer and her mother was a homemaker. Despite having a childhood full of struggles, the entertainer completed her education. After completing her schooling at Santa Smarak Girls Inter College, she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from I.I.M.T Engineering College, Meerut.

Before starting her career as a model, Archana worked as a tele caller and earned a monthly salary of Rs. 6,000. However, her English was not too good which eventually led the company to fire her as she failed to crack a deal. She moved on to other jobs, but she was forced to return to her hometown as the last company she worked for shut down. This led her to participate in Ravi Kishan’s regional reality show for the first time.

Archana Gautam’s Career in the Entertainment Industry

Archana started her career as a model and is also a beauty pageant title holder. She won Miss Bikini India 2018. The model-turned-actress started her acting career in 2016 with Great Grand Masti and essayed Gaon ki Gori in the film. Post this, she featured in several films such as Haseena Parkar, Baaraat Company, and Junction Varanasi among others. She also featured in music videos like Buggu oye, Haale Dil, Beinteha, Dynamite, and Nasha Zyada. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 16 and she grabbed the limelight since day 1 of the show. At present, the actress has participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Archana Gautam’s Political Career

In November 2021, Archana joined the Indian National Congress and contested the election from Hastinapur (Assembly Constituency) for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election. Although she lost the seat to the opposition, Archana is often spotted in rallies and meetings of the Indian National Congress. The actress stated that she is taking a break from her political career at the moment, but in the long run, she will get back to politics.

Archana Gautam’s Car Collection

Archana loves to live life queen size and is a proud owner of Kia Sonet. She bought the car in 2021. The price of Kia Sonet starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakh and goes up to Rs.13.99 Lakh in India.

Conclusion

Despite facing numerous struggles and challenges, Archana Gautam has established herself as a prominent personality in the entertainment industry. With her bold personality, she has been able to overcome everything and taste the joys of success. Her journey is an inspiration to many, and we wish her all the best for her future endeavours.

News Source : Shaibalina Choudhury

Source Link :Archana Gautam Net Worth | PINKVILLA/